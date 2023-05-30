Transocean Ltd. (RIG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.43 compared to its previous closing price of 6.29. However, the company has seen a gain of 4.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RIG is at 2.90. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RIG is $7.45, which is $1.11 above the current market price. The public float for RIG is 669.76M, and currently, shorts hold a 21.38% of that float. The average trading volume for RIG on May 30, 2023 was 18.14M shares.

RIG’s Market Performance

RIG stock saw an increase of 4.55% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.08% and a quarterly increase of -9.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.06% for Transocean Ltd. (RIG).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.91% for RIG’s stock, with a 24.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RIG Trading at 0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.25%, as shares surge +5.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIG rose by +4.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.98. In addition, Transocean Ltd. saw 35.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIG starting from Tonnel David A, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $6.53 back on Apr 17. After this action, Tonnel David A now owns 476,802 shares of Transocean Ltd., valued at $78,360 using the latest closing price.

DEATON CHAD C, the Director of Transocean Ltd., purchase 30,000 shares at $7.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that DEATON CHAD C is holding 141,000 shares at $222,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.82 for the present operating margin

+6.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Transocean Ltd. stands at -24.12. The total capital return value is set at -0.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.43. Equity return is now at value -8.40, with -4.50 for asset returns.

Based on Transocean Ltd. (RIG), the company’s capital structure generated 72.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.01. Total debt to assets is 38.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Transocean Ltd. (RIG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.