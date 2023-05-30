Trading Update: SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) Stock Endures 11.56% Monthly Volatility

The stock of SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has gone up by 4.76% for the week, with a 12.60% rise in the past month and a -8.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.56% for SOUN. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.18% for SOUN stock, with a simple moving average of 14.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for SOUN is 155.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SOUN was 11.17M shares.

SOUN) stock’s latest price update

SoundHound AI Inc. (NASDAQ: SOUN) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.03 in relation to its previous close of 2.98. However, the company has experienced a 4.76% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 03/08/23 that SoundHound Shares Drop After Earnings as AI Stocks Hit an Air Pocket

SOUN Trading at 13.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.80%, as shares surge +7.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOUN rose by +4.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.68. In addition, SoundHound AI Inc. saw 61.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOUN starting from STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY, who sale 3,368 shares at the price of $3.14 back on May 22. After this action, STONEHOCKER TIMOTHY now owns 1,034,303 shares of SoundHound AI Inc., valued at $10,575 using the latest closing price.

MARCUS LAWRENCE, the Director of SoundHound AI Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $2.52 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that MARCUS LAWRENCE is holding 595,846 shares at $504,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-338.61 for the present operating margin

+69.16 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoundHound AI Inc. stands at -370.63. Equity return is now at value 691.10, with -176.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.47.

Conclusion

To sum up, SoundHound AI Inc. (SOUN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.