Trading Update: Intel Corporation (INTC) Stock Endures 3.15% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Intel Corporation (INTC) has gone down by -3.11% for the week, with a -2.88% drop in the past month and a 16.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.15% for INTC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.74% for INTC stock, with a simple moving average of -0.56% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.88.

The public float for INTC is 4.12B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of INTC was 43.10M shares.

INTC) stock’s latest price update

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.84 in relation to its previous close of 27.40. However, the company has experienced a -3.11% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/25/23 that Intel Stock Sinks as Nvidia Pops

INTC Trading at -4.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INTC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.91%, as shares sank -6.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INTC fell by -3.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.71. In addition, Intel Corporation saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INTC starting from GELSINGER PATRICK P, who purchase 8,200 shares at the price of $30.41 back on May 01. After this action, GELSINGER PATRICK P now owns 138,265 shares of Intel Corporation, valued at $249,324 using the latest closing price.

GELSINGER PATRICK P, the CEO of Intel Corporation, purchase 9,700 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that GELSINGER PATRICK P is holding 18,700 shares at $249,081 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INTC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.70 for the present operating margin

+42.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for Intel Corporation stands at +12.71. The total capital return value is set at 1.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.97.

Based on Intel Corporation (INTC), the company’s capital structure generated 41.86 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.51. Total debt to assets is 23.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.

Conclusion

To sum up, Intel Corporation (INTC) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.