Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.33 compared to its previous closing price of 0.12. However, the company has seen a fall of -14.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: TIVC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock

The public float for TIVC is 26.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIVC on May 30, 2023 was 2.83M shares.

TIVC’s Market Performance

The stock of Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has seen a -14.93% decrease in the past week, with a -21.71% drop in the past month, and a -44.56% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.76% for TIVC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.76% for TIVC’s stock, with a -87.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TIVC Trading at -26.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIVC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.40%, as shares sank -20.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIVC fell by -14.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1374. In addition, Tivic Health Systems Inc. saw -82.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TIVC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-548.80 for the present operating margin

+15.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tivic Health Systems Inc. stands at -548.70. Equity return is now at value -175.00, with -123.90 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.