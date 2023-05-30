Tingo Group Inc.’s (TIO) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has seen a -36.09% decrease in the past week, with a 55.96% gain in the past month, and a 279.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.36% for TIO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.12% for TIO stock, with a simple moving average of 184.59% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) is above average at 75.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.32.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) is $11.75, which is $8.35 above the current market price. The public float for TIO is 108.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 9.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TIO on May 30, 2023 was 3.40M shares.

TIO) stock’s latest price update

Tingo Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TIO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -10.53 in relation to its previous close of 3.80. However, the company has experienced a -36.09% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TIO Trading at 54.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.20%, as shares surge +47.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +289.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIO fell by -36.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +375.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.56. In addition, Tingo Group Inc. saw 309.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.98 for the present operating margin

+40.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tingo Group Inc. stands at -32.23. Equity return is now at value 28.60, with 12.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.00.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Tingo Group Inc. (TIO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.