The Volatility of Confluent Inc.’s (CFLT) Stock: A 5.15% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has gone up by 5.15% for the week, with a 36.08% rise in the past month and a 22.74% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.76% for CFLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.84% for CFLT’s stock, with a 24.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Confluent Inc. (CFLT) is $28.52, which is -$1.52 below the current market price. The public float for CFLT is 151.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.72% of that float. On May 30, 2023, CFLT’s average trading volume was 3.41M shares.

CFLT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Confluent Inc. (NASDAQ: CFLT) has increased by 4.27 when compared to last closing price of 28.71. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.15% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CFLT Trading at 26.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.42%, as shares surge +38.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +37.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFLT rose by +5.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.19. In addition, Confluent Inc. saw 34.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFLT starting from Verbowski Chad, who sale 8,376 shares at the price of $28.82 back on May 23. After this action, Verbowski Chad now owns 452,270 shares of Confluent Inc., valued at $241,396 using the latest closing price.

Liu Ying Christina, the Chief Accounting Officer of Confluent Inc., sale 3,496 shares at $28.82 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Liu Ying Christina is holding 135,924 shares at $100,755 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-78.77 for the present operating margin

+65.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Confluent Inc. stands at -77.23. The total capital return value is set at -23.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.56. Equity return is now at value -63.60, with -21.20 for asset returns.

Based on Confluent Inc. (CFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 145.16 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.21. Total debt to assets is 47.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.21. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.10.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Confluent Inc. (CFLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.