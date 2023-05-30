Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  The Impact of Market Fluctuations on X Financial&#...

The Impact of Market Fluctuations on X Financial’s (XYF) Stock

In the past week, XYF stock has gone up by 4.10%, with a monthly gain of 4.43% and a quarterly plunge of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.62% for X Financial The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for XYF’s stock, with a 16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Right Now?

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XYF is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XYF is $5.10, The public float for XYF is 31.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for XYF on May 30, 2023 was 76.88K shares.

XYF) stock’s latest price update

X Financial (NYSE: XYF)’s stock price has dropped by -7.30 in relation to previous closing price of 3.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XYF Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, X Financial saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.67 for the present operating margin
  • +40.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at +22.79. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X Financial (XYF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

