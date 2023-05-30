The Impact of Market Fluctuations on X Financial’s (XYF) Stock

In the past week, XYF stock has gone up by 4.10%, with a monthly gain of 4.43% and a quarterly plunge of -3.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.62% for X Financial The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for XYF’s stock, with a 16.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in X Financial (NYSE: XYF) Right Now?

X Financial (NYSE: XYF) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for XYF is at 0.53. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for XYF is $5.10, The public float for XYF is 31.30M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.13% of that float. The average trading volume for XYF on May 30, 2023 was 76.88K shares.

XYF) stock’s latest price update

X Financial (NYSE: XYF)’s stock price has dropped by -7.30 in relation to previous closing price of 3.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.10% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

XYF Trading at 3.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XYF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.74%, as shares sank -5.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XYF rose by +4.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, X Financial saw 9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for XYF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.67 for the present operating margin

+40.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for X Financial stands at +22.79. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 8.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, X Financial (XYF) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.