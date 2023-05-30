The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) Stock

The stock of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen a -17.39% decrease in the past week, with a 46.15% gain in the past month, and a -70.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 20.00% for IDEX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.93% for IDEX’s stock, with a -83.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.52. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) by analysts is $1.00, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for IDEX is 533.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.74% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of IDEX was 67.74M shares.

IDEX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) has decreased by -6.86 when compared to last closing price of 0.04. Despite this, the company has experienced a -17.39% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

IDEX Trading at -45.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IDEX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.21%, as shares surge +58.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -68.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IDEX fell by -17.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0443. In addition, Ideanomics Inc. saw -76.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IDEX starting from Poor Alfred, who purchase 400,000 shares at the price of $0.25 back on Oct 21. After this action, Poor Alfred now owns 1,889,125 shares of Ideanomics Inc., valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IDEX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-159.31 for the present operating margin

-8.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ideanomics Inc. stands at -258.27. Equity return is now at value -101.30, with -67.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.48.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.