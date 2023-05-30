The -13.88% Decline of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s (UCTT) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, UCTT stock has gone up by 20.84%, with a monthly gain of 28.17% and a quarterly surge of 15.88%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.44% for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.15% for UCTT’s stock, with a 15.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) is above average at 188.18x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) is $33.67, which is -$2.46 below the current market price. The public float for UCTT is 43.73M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of UCTT on May 30, 2023 was 286.18K shares.

UCTT) stock’s latest price update

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT)’s stock price has soared by 9.52 in relation to previous closing price of 32.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UCTT Trading at 20.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UCTT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +26.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.47% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UCTT rose by +20.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.25. In addition, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. saw 8.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UCTT starting from Savage Sheri, who sale 8,071 shares at the price of $32.30 back on Mar 01. After this action, Savage Sheri now owns 77,028 shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., valued at $260,704 using the latest closing price.

Chinnasami Vijayan S., the Chief Operating Officer of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $35.08 during a trade that took place back on Nov 11, which means that Chinnasami Vijayan S. is holding 162,570 shares at $175,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UCTT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.33 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. stands at +1.70. The total capital return value is set at 12.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.78. Equity return is now at value 1.10, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT), the company’s capital structure generated 68.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.77. Total debt to assets is 31.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.83, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.43 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.82.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.