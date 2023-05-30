Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) by analysts is $3.00, which is $2.69 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 23.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.54% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of TMPO was 922.28K shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO)’s stock price has soared by 16.67 in relation to previous closing price of 0.27. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMPO’s Market Performance

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen a -8.56% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.11% decline in the past month and a -75.00% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 20.50%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.41% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for TMPO’s stock, with a -93.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at -43.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 20.50%, as shares sank -16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -8.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3014. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -59.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 276.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To sum up, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.