Telos Corporation (TLS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Telos Corporation (TLS) is $2.90, which is -$0.42 below the current market price. The public float for TLS is 68.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TLS on May 30, 2023 was 938.54K shares.

TLS) stock’s latest price update

Telos Corporation (NASDAQ: TLS)’s stock price has gone rise by 27.20 in comparison to its previous close of 2.61, however, the company has experienced a 26.72% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TLS’s Market Performance

TLS’s stock has risen by 26.72% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 96.45% and a quarterly drop of -14.43%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.45% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.70% for Telos Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.84% for TLS’s stock, with a -41.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TLS Trading at 47.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.45%, as shares surge +95.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TLS rose by +26.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -63.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.28. In addition, Telos Corporation saw -34.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TLS starting from Griffin Mark D, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $2.80 back on May 16. After this action, Griffin Mark D now owns 763,900 shares of Telos Corporation, valued at $28,000 using the latest closing price.

Schaufeld Fredrick, the Director of Telos Corporation, purchase 253,807 shares at $2.36 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Schaufeld Fredrick is holding 84,603 shares at $598,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-24.83 for the present operating margin

+35.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telos Corporation stands at -24.63. The total capital return value is set at -27.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -27.80. Equity return is now at value -28.40, with -20.80 for asset returns.

Based on Telos Corporation (TLS), the company’s capital structure generated 12.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.18. Total debt to assets is 9.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.73. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Telos Corporation (TLS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.