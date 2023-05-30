TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TCRR is 1.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) is $2.37, which is $4.16 above the current market price. The public float for TCRR is 38.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On May 30, 2023, TCRR’s average trading volume was 623.28K shares.

TCRR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRR) has decreased by -9.71 when compared to last closing price of 1.75.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -15.96% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TCRR’s Market Performance

TCRR’s stock has fallen by -15.96% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.73% and a quarterly rise of 35.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.50% for TCRR’s stock, with a -5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TCRR Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCRR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.59%, as shares sank -10.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.28% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCRR fell by -15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8605. In addition, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. saw 58.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCRR starting from GADICKE ANSBERT, who sale 70,170 shares at the price of $1.88 back on May 22. After this action, GADICKE ANSBERT now owns 304,001 shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., valued at $131,920 using the latest closing price.

MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, the 10% Owner of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., sale 70,170 shares at $1.88 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that MPM ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC is holding 304,001 shares at $131,920 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCRR

Equity return is now at value -97.80, with -69.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.77.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.