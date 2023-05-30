T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, TTOO stock has gone down by -65.47%, with a monthly decline of -71.33% and a quarterly plunge of -83.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 37.95%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.64% for T2 Biosystems Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -64.04% for TTOO’s stock, with a -95.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for TTOO is at 0.37. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for TTOO is $0.16, The public float for TTOO is 24.70M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.93% of that float. The average trading volume for TTOO on May 30, 2023 was 1.58M shares.

TTOO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) has dropped by -11.42 compared to previous close of 0.11. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -65.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TTOO Trading at -74.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 37.95%, as shares sank -71.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -82.15% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TTOO fell by -65.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2513. In addition, T2 Biosystems Inc. saw -93.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TTOO starting from Gibbs Michael Terrence, who sale 239 shares at the price of $0.48 back on Mar 28. After this action, Gibbs Michael Terrence now owns 6,612 shares of T2 Biosystems Inc., valued at $115 using the latest closing price.

Sperzel John J III, the Chairman and CEO of T2 Biosystems Inc., sale 2,898 shares at $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Sperzel John J III is holding 17,329 shares at $1,710 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TTOO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-242.30 for the present operating margin

+6.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for T2 Biosystems Inc. stands at -277.98. The total capital return value is set at -166.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch -200.56. Equity return is now at value 185.40, with -149.40 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.