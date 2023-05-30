Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares Up Despi...

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has soared by 9.97 in relation to previous closing price of 29.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GPCR is 12.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPCR on May 30, 2023 was 55.63K shares.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR stock saw an increase of 32.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.85% and a quarterly increase of 33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.94% for GPCR’s stock, with a 33.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPCR Trading at 32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares surge +25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +32.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.15. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

