Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR)’s stock price has soared by 9.97 in relation to previous closing price of 29.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 32.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Structure Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GPCR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for GPCR is 12.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GPCR on May 30, 2023 was 55.63K shares.

GPCR’s Market Performance

GPCR stock saw an increase of 32.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 33.85% and a quarterly increase of 33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.32%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.95% for Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 28.94% for GPCR’s stock, with a 33.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

GPCR Trading at 32.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 6.67% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.32%, as shares surge +25.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GPCR rose by +32.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.15. In addition, Structure Therapeutics Inc. saw 23.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Structure Therapeutics Inc. (GPCR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.