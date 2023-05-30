Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is above average at 31.94x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.96.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) is $115.59, which is $17.58 above the current market price. The public float for SBUX is 1.15B, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.23% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SBUX on May 30, 2023 was 5.91M shares.

SBUX) stock’s latest price update

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.09 in comparison to its previous close of 98.44, however, the company has experienced a -6.62% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SBUX’s Market Performance

Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has seen a -6.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -12.61% decline in the past month and a -3.82% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.79% for SBUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.19% for SBUX’s stock, with a 0.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SBUX Trading at -6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SBUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.82%, as shares sank -13.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SBUX fell by -6.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $105.38. In addition, Starbucks Corporation saw -0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SBUX starting from Ruggeri Rachel, who sale 736 shares at the price of $105.50 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ruggeri Rachel now owns 56,028 shares of Starbucks Corporation, valued at $77,648 using the latest closing price.

Jenkins Zabrina, the acting evp, general counsel of Starbucks Corporation, sale 2,962 shares at $108.48 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that Jenkins Zabrina is holding 38,258 shares at $321,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SBUX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.27 for the present operating margin

+19.58 for the gross margin

The net margin for Starbucks Corporation stands at +10.18. The total capital return value is set at 25.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.47. Equity return is now at value -41.10, with 12.60 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 26.79 and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.