SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, SOFI stock has gone up by 9.74%, with a monthly decline of -10.73% and a quarterly plunge of -15.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.62% for SoFi Technologies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.45% for SOFI stock, with a simple moving average of -3.86% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) is $7.08, which is $1.82 above the current market price. The public float for SOFI is 870.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.91% of that float. On May 30, 2023, SOFI’s average trading volume was 35.70M shares.

SOFI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SoFi Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) has surged by 3.84 when compared to previous closing price of 5.21, but the company has seen a 9.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/12/23 that SoFi Gains a Bull. Analyst Calls It ‘The Future of U.S. Banking.’

SOFI Trading at -2.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SOFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.74%, as shares sank -13.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SOFI rose by +9.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.14. In addition, SoFi Technologies Inc. saw 17.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SOFI starting from Noto Anthony, who purchase 108,000 shares at the price of $4.67 back on May 15. After this action, Noto Anthony now owns 6,488,539 shares of SoFi Technologies Inc., valued at $504,706 using the latest closing price.

Rishel Jeremy, the Chief Technology Officer of SoFi Technologies Inc., sale 200,000 shares at $5.47 during a trade that took place back on May 09, which means that Rishel Jeremy is holding 101,582 shares at $1,093,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SOFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-7.34 for the present operating margin

+50.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for SoFi Technologies Inc. stands at -18.18. The total capital return value is set at -1.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.39. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Based on SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI), the company’s capital structure generated 234.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.12. Total debt to assets is 29.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 239.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SoFi Technologies Inc. (SOFI) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.