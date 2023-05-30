Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Stock Experiences 0.83% Monthly Change

In the past week, SNOW stock has gone down by -15.16%, with a monthly gain of 0.83% and a quarterly plunge of -3.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.65%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.14% for Snowflake Inc.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.68% for SNOW’s stock, with a -3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNOW is $182.17, which is $32.85 above than the current price. The public float for SNOW is 291.41M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.40% of that float. The average trading volume of SNOW on May 30, 2023 was 5.89M shares.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.42 in comparison to its previous close of 147.91, however, the company has experienced a -15.16% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/02/23 that Snowflake Stock Tumbles as Growth Outlook Disappoints

SNOW Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.65%, as shares surge +1.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNOW fell by -15.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $164.36. In addition, Snowflake Inc. saw 4.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNOW starting from Dageville Benoit, who sale 13,182 shares at the price of $180.00 back on May 18. After this action, Dageville Benoit now owns 43,063 shares of Snowflake Inc., valued at $2,372,760 using the latest closing price.

Dageville Benoit, the President of Products of Snowflake Inc., sale 13,182 shares at $165.81 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Dageville Benoit is holding 43,063 shares at $2,185,707 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-40.52 for the present operating margin

+63.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Snowflake Inc. stands at -38.57. The total capital return value is set at -15.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.60. Equity return is now at value -13.30, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Snowflake Inc. (SNOW), the company’s capital structure generated 4.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.41. Total debt to assets is 3.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.47.

Conclusion

In summary, Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.