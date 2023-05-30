Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Stock Sees a-0.12 Decrease

In the past week, SKLZ stock has gone down by -8.20%, with a monthly decline of -19.95% and a quarterly plunge of -20.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.26%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.24% for Skillz Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.10% for SKLZ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.80% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) Right Now?

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) is $0.89, The public float for SKLZ is 288.18M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% of that float. On May 30, 2023, SKLZ’s average trading volume was 6.52M shares.

SKLZ) stock’s latest price update

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.12 compared to its previous closing price of 0.50. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/04/21 that Tesla, Moderna, Zillow, Qualcomm, Qorvo: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SKLZ Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKLZ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -77.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.26%, as shares sank -20.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKLZ fell by -8.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5481. In addition, Skillz Inc. saw -1.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKLZ starting from Paradise Andrew, who purchase 157,344 shares at the price of $0.55 back on May 15. After this action, Paradise Andrew now owns 10,456,647 shares of Skillz Inc., valued at $86,539 using the latest closing price.

Paradise Andrew, the Chief Executive Officer of Skillz Inc., purchase 1,342,656 shares at $0.52 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Paradise Andrew is holding 10,299,303 shares at $698,181 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKLZ

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -45.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.