Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) by analysts is $0.50, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SYTA was 3.91M shares.

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.33 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a -26.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA’s stock has fallen by -26.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.52% and a quarterly drop of -52.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.38% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.81% for SYTA’s stock, with a -62.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -31.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.78%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -26.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1196. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-247.43 for the present operating margin

+3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.