Home  »  Trending   »  Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Price and Analyst ...

Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 1.50. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) by analysts is $0.50, The public float for SYTA is 32.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.96% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SYTA was 3.91M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

SYTA) stock’s latest price update

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) has seen a decline in its stock price by -17.33 in relation to its previous close of 0.11. However, the company has experienced a -26.48% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SYTA’s Market Performance

SYTA’s stock has fallen by -26.48% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -16.52% and a quarterly drop of -52.19%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.78% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.38% for Siyata Mobile Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -22.81% for SYTA’s stock, with a -62.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SYTA Trading at -31.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.78%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -45.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SYTA fell by -26.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1196. In addition, Siyata Mobile Inc. saw -39.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SYTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -247.43 for the present operating margin
  • +3.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Siyata Mobile Inc. stands at -236.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Siyata Mobile Inc. (SYTA) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​