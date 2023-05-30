Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SIFY is at 1.36. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SIFY is $573.41, which is $5.42 above the current market price. The public float for SIFY is 182.74M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.01% of that float. The average trading volume for SIFY on May 30, 2023 was 93.81K shares.

SIFY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY) has jumped by 22.48 compared to previous close of 1.29. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 26.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SIFY’s Market Performance

Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has seen a 26.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 24.41% gain in the past month and a 1.94% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.02% for SIFY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.09% for SIFY’s stock, with a 0.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SIFY Trading at 24.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.57%, as shares surge +28.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIFY rose by +26.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2415. In addition, Sify Technologies Limited saw 37.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SIFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.14 for the present operating margin

+28.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sify Technologies Limited stands at +4.65. The total capital return value is set at 9.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.92. Equity return is now at value 4.60, with 1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY), the company’s capital structure generated 120.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.67. Total debt to assets is 36.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.