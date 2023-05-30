Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) has increased by 0.84 when compared to last closing price of 1.19. Despite this, the company has experienced a 16.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPH) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock.

The public float for SHPH is 5.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.95% of that float. The average trading volume of SHPH on May 30, 2023 was 1.29M shares.

SHPH’s Market Performance

SHPH’s stock has seen a 16.50% increase for the week, with a -25.93% drop in the past month and a -31.82% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 33.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.99% for Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.06% for SHPH’s stock, with a -70.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SHPH Trading at -9.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SHPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 33.08%, as shares sank -27.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SHPH rose by +16.50%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2154. In addition, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. saw -38.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SHPH starting from Dritschilo Anatoly, who sale 8,372 shares at the price of $1.60 back on Dec 29. After this action, Dritschilo Anatoly now owns 1,085,200 shares of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., valued at $13,437 using the latest closing price.

Jacobs Bette, the Director of Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc., sale 4,366 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Jacobs Bette is holding 31,221 shares at $7,007 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SHPH

The total capital return value is set at -65.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -99.10. Equity return is now at value -103.90, with -66.10 for asset returns.

Based on Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH), the company’s capital structure generated 9.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.88.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.79.

Conclusion

In summary, Shuttle Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc. (SHPH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.