Should You Invest in Sunrun Inc. (RUN) Now?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 280.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for RUN is at 2.33.

The public float for RUN is 204.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 18.23% of that float. The average trading volume for RUN on May 30, 2023 was 10.40M shares.

RUN) stock’s latest price update

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)’s stock price has increased by 1.02 compared to its previous closing price of 16.66. However, the company has seen a 15.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 03/15/23 that Climate tech risked becoming banking-crisis casualty. What’s next for solar, batteries and more?

RUN’s Market Performance

RUN’s stock has risen by 15.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.17% and a quarterly drop of -27.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for Sunrun Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for RUN stock, with a simple moving average of -33.91% for the last 200 days.

RUN Trading at -9.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, as shares sank -20.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RUN rose by +15.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.00. In addition, Sunrun Inc. saw -29.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RUN starting from Fenster Edward Harris, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $16.34 back on May 15. After this action, Fenster Edward Harris now owns 1,267,994 shares of Sunrun Inc., valued at $408,570 using the latest closing price.

Fenster Edward Harris, the Director of Sunrun Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $19.97 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Fenster Edward Harris is holding 1,267,994 shares at $998,695 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RUN

Equity return is now at value 0.30, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunrun Inc. (RUN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.