Should You Invest in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Now?

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PYPL is at 1.32. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PYPL is $92.97, which is $34.18 above the current market price. The public float for PYPL is 1.11B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.74% of that float. The average trading volume for PYPL on May 30, 2023 was 14.23M shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.43 in relation to its previous close of 59.37. However, the company has experienced a -1.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 05/09/23 that PayPal Stock Falls on Disappointing Margin Outlook

PYPL’s Market Performance

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has experienced a -1.15% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.92% drop in the past month, and a -18.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.98% for PYPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.11% for PYPL’s stock, with a -24.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PYPL Trading at -15.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PYPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.00%, as shares sank -20.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PYPL fell by -1.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.47. In addition, PayPal Holdings Inc. saw -15.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PYPL starting from SCHULMAN DANIEL H, who purchase 26,065 shares at the price of $76.17 back on Feb 17. After this action, SCHULMAN DANIEL H now owns 395,351 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc., valued at $1,985,306 using the latest closing price.

Scheibe Gabrielle, the of PayPal Holdings Inc., sale 150 shares at $94.95 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Scheibe Gabrielle is holding 8,927 shares at $14,242 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PYPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.24 for the present operating margin

+47.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for PayPal Holdings Inc. stands at +8.94. The total capital return value is set at 11.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.85. Equity return is now at value 13.50, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), the company’s capital structure generated 56.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.30. Total debt to assets is 14.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.