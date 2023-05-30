Should You Invest in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Now?

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 332.34x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PANW is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 34 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PANW is $236.33, which is $21.08 above the current market price. The public float for PANW is 294.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.11% of that float. The average trading volume for PANW on May 30, 2023 was 3.83M shares.

PANW) stock’s latest price update

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW)’s stock price has surge by 1.79relation to previous closing price of 207.98. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 12.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/24/23 that Palo Alto Stock Jumps After Profit Tops Estimates

PANW’s Market Performance

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has seen a 12.21% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 14.36% gain in the past month and a 12.30% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.77% for PANW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.98% for PANW’s stock, with a 22.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PANW Trading at 10.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PANW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.35% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.80%, as shares surge +16.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.56% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PANW rose by +12.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $192.21. In addition, Palo Alto Networks Inc. saw 51.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PANW starting from Arora Nikesh, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $208.51 back on May 25. After this action, Arora Nikesh now owns 1,092,959 shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc., valued at $6,255,330 using the latest closing price.

Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc., sale 45,000 shares at $183.12 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that Klarich Lee is holding 605,212 shares at $8,240,293 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PANW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.43 for the present operating margin

+68.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palo Alto Networks Inc. stands at -4.85. The total capital return value is set at -4.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.53. Equity return is now at value 32.10, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,912.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.03. Total debt to assets is 32.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.48. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.