Should You Invest in Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) Now?

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for ESRT is at 1.20.

The public float for ESRT is 157.81M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.41% of that float. The average trading volume for ESRT on May 30, 2023 was 1.51M shares.

ESRT) stock’s latest price update

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 4.24 in relation to its previous close of 5.89. However, the company has experienced a 4.42% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ESRT’s Market Performance

Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has experienced a 4.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.49% rise in the past month, and a -15.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.53% for ESRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.99% for ESRT’s stock, with a -11.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ESRT Trading at 1.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ESRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.88%, as shares surge +3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ESRT rose by +4.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.80. In addition, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. saw -8.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.