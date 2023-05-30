Home  »  Trending   »  SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: Analyzing the Market V...

SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for S is $21.27, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for S is 229.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume for S on May 30, 2023 was 6.55M shares.

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has jumped by 0.92 compared to previous close of 20.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a 9.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.68% gain in the past month and a 30.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.62% for S’s stock, with a 10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

S Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +26.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.25. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 42.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 115,752 shares at the price of $20.40 back on May 25. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 562,702 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $2,360,878 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 912,491 shares at $713,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -95.36 for the present operating margin
  • +65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

