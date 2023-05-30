SentinelOne Inc. (S) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for S is $21.27, which is $1.39 above the current market price. The public float for S is 229.71M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.58% of that float. The average trading volume for S on May 30, 2023 was 6.55M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

S) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S) has jumped by 0.92 compared to previous close of 20.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/15/22 that Virgin Galactic, Tower Semiconductor, CrowdStrike, Bitcoin: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

S’s Market Performance

SentinelOne Inc. (S) has seen a 9.00% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 29.68% gain in the past month and a 30.33% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.67% for S. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 15.62% for S’s stock, with a 10.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

S Trading at 22.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought S to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.11%, as shares surge +26.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, S rose by +8.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.25. In addition, SentinelOne Inc. saw 42.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at S starting from Smith Ric, who sale 115,752 shares at the price of $20.40 back on May 25. After this action, Smith Ric now owns 562,702 shares of SentinelOne Inc., valued at $2,360,878 using the latest closing price.

Weingarten Tomer, the President, CEO of SentinelOne Inc., sale 40,000 shares at $17.85 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that Weingarten Tomer is holding 912,491 shares at $713,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for S

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-95.36 for the present operating margin

+65.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for SentinelOne Inc. stands at -89.70. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -17.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.85.

Conclusion

In conclusion, SentinelOne Inc. (S) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.