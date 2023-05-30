Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 10.00x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) by analysts is $1.97, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for SENS is 435.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 13.52% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of SENS was 3.98M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

SENS) stock’s latest price update

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS)’s stock price has plunge by 0.76relation to previous closing price of 0.66. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -7.08% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/14/21 that Novavax, AMC, Orphazyme, Corsair Gaming: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

SENS’s Market Performance

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has experienced a -7.08% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 16.48% rise in the past month, and a -34.64% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.38% for SENS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for SENS’s stock, with a -40.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SENS Trading at -1.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SENS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.57%, as shares surge +10.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.89% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SENS fell by -7.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6895. In addition, Senseonics Holdings Inc. saw -35.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SENS starting from JAIN Mukul, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $1.97 back on Aug 04. After this action, JAIN Mukul now owns 2,506,156 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc., valued at $98,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SENS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-418.74 for the present operating margin

+16.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Senseonics Holdings Inc. stands at +867.16. Equity return is now at value 361.50, with 32.70 for asset returns.

Based on Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS), the company’s capital structure generated 214.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.30 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.12.

Conclusion

To sum up, Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.