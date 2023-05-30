SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Stock Showcases 25.11% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has seen a 22.60% increase in the past week, with a 40.88% gain in the past month, and a 12.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for LEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.11% for LEDS’s stock, with a 11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEDS is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is $30.00, The public float for LEDS is 3.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On May 30, 2023, LEDS’s average trading volume was 145.99K shares.

LEDS) stock’s latest price update

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS)’s stock price has dropped by -12.97 in relation to previous closing price of 2.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEDS Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares surge +50.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEDS rose by +22.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, SemiLEDs Corporation saw 59.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEDS

Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.