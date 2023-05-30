Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Stock Showcases 25.11%...

SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) Stock Showcases 25.11% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has seen a 22.60% increase in the past week, with a 40.88% gain in the past month, and a 12.29% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.16% for LEDS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 25.11% for LEDS’s stock, with a 11.55% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LEDS is 1.08. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) is $30.00, The public float for LEDS is 3.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On May 30, 2023, LEDS’s average trading volume was 145.99K shares.

LEDS) stock’s latest price update

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS)’s stock price has dropped by -12.97 in relation to previous closing price of 2.93. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LEDS Trading at 23.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LEDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.55%, as shares surge +50.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LEDS rose by +22.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.08. In addition, SemiLEDs Corporation saw 59.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LEDS

Equity return is now at value -99.10, with -19.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of SemiLEDs Corporation (LEDS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​