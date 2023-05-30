RingCentral Inc. (RNG) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RNG is 0.92. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for RingCentral Inc. (RNG) is $45.59, which is $10.48 above the current market price. The public float for RNG is 84.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.10% of that float. On May 30, 2023, RNG’s average trading volume was 2.21M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RNG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of RingCentral Inc. (NYSE: RNG) has surged by 17.90 when compared to previous closing price of 29.50, but the company has seen a 12.12% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RNG’s Market Performance

RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has seen a 12.12% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 25.47% gain in the past month and a 2.44% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.11% for RNG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 22.23% for RNG stock, with a simple moving average of -3.47% for the last 200 days.

RNG Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RNG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares surge +26.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RNG rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.81. In addition, RingCentral Inc. saw -1.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RNG starting from Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth, who sale 4,250 shares at the price of $27.24 back on May 16. After this action, Parekh Sonalee Elizabeth now owns 129,005 shares of RingCentral Inc., valued at $115,760 using the latest closing price.

Marlow John H, the SVP, CAO & General Counsel of RingCentral Inc., sale 7,823 shares at $34.23 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Marlow John H is holding 185,260 shares at $267,767 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RNG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-18.40 for the present operating margin

+67.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for RingCentral Inc. stands at -44.22. The total capital return value is set at -21.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.58. Equity return is now at value 253.00, with -35.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of RingCentral Inc. (RNG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.