Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s (RRGB) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, RRGB stock has gone down by -1.73%, with a monthly gain of 6.41% and a quarterly surge of 60.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.65% for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.00% for RRGB’s stock, with a 42.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.86. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) by analysts is $18.50, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for RRGB is 15.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 17.94% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RRGB was 415.28K shares.

RRGB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) has decreased by -6.97 when compared to last closing price of 14.64.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/31/22 that Burger Chain Red Robin Names Todd Wilson Finance Chief

RRGB Trading at -0.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RRGB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares surge +4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RRGB fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.25. In addition, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. saw 144.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RRGB starting from Hart Gerard Johan, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $11.99 back on Mar 10. After this action, Hart Gerard Johan now owns 183,656 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., valued at $299,640 using the latest closing price.

Davis Geoffrey Wayne, the CHIEF PEOPLE OFFICER of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc., purchase 1,751 shares at $11.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Davis Geoffrey Wayne is holding 17,979 shares at $19,994 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RRGB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.33 for the present operating margin

+9.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stands at -6.14. The total capital return value is set at -2.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.96. Equity return is now at value -252.40, with -9.20 for asset returns.

Based on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB), the company’s capital structure generated 12,225.73 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 99.19. Total debt to assets is 68.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11,260.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 91.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 42.78 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

Conclusion

To sum up, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.