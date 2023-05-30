Real-Time Update: MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has seen a 39.13% increase in the past week, with a 23.40% gain in the past month, and a -39.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.93% for MAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 42.55% for MAX’s stock, with a -15.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MAX is $12.50, which is $3.22 above the current price. The public float for MAX is 24.38M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MAX on May 30, 2023 was 306.87K shares.

MAX) stock’s latest price update

MediaAlpha Inc. (NYSE: MAX) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 22.11 compared to its previous closing price of 7.60. However, the company has seen a gain of 39.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MAX Trading at -8.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +25.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MAX rose by +39.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.60. In addition, MediaAlpha Inc. saw -6.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MAX starting from Yi Steven, who sale 30,698 shares at the price of $15.71 back on Feb 27. After this action, Yi Steven now owns 1,036,553 shares of MediaAlpha Inc., valued at $482,302 using the latest closing price.

Nonko Eugene, the of MediaAlpha Inc., sale 15,698 shares at $15.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that Nonko Eugene is holding 542,723 shares at $248,094 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.10 for the present operating margin

+14.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for MediaAlpha Inc. stands at -12.56. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value 988.00, with -27.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.75 and the total asset turnover is 2.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MediaAlpha Inc. (MAX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.