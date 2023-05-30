Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) has plunged by -9.88 when compared to previous closing price of 1.10, but the company has seen a -18.75% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Rain Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIN) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) by analysts is $10.93, which is $7.29 above the current market price. The public float for RAIN is 14.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.50% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of RAIN was 1.00M shares.

RAIN’s Market Performance

RAIN stock saw a decrease of -18.75% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -85.90% and a quarterly a decrease of -88.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.28% for Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -85.93% for RAIN stock, with a simple moving average of -86.57% for the last 200 days.

RAIN Trading at -86.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RAIN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.36%, as shares sank -86.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -87.12% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RAIN fell by -17.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.7285. In addition, Rain Oncology Inc. saw -87.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RAIN starting from Boxer Capital, LLC, who sale 995,000 shares at the price of $1.25 back on May 22. After this action, Boxer Capital, LLC now owns 1,152,212 shares of Rain Oncology Inc., valued at $1,243,750 using the latest closing price.

BERGER FRANKLIN M, the Director of Rain Oncology Inc., purchase 77,000 shares at $8.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that BERGER FRANKLIN M is holding 1,005,207 shares at $636,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RAIN

The total capital return value is set at -63.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.09. Equity return is now at value -81.40, with -69.30 for asset returns.

Based on Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.24. Total debt to assets is 0.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Rain Oncology Inc. (RAIN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.