Quhuo Limited (QH) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH)’s stock price has soared by 14.29 in relation to previous closing price of 1.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 9.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ: QH) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QH is $191.04, The public float for QH is 0.46M, and currently, shorts hold a 35.57% of that float. The average trading volume for QH on May 30, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

QH’s Market Performance

The stock of Quhuo Limited (QH) has seen a 9.71% increase in the past week, with a 36.17% rise in the past month, and a 44.36% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.63%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 22.15% for QH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.18% for QH’s stock, with a 5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QH Trading at 15.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 22.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.63%, as shares surge +28.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +44.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QH rose by +9.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -54.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0251. In addition, Quhuo Limited saw 60.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for QH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.70 for the present operating margin

+6.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quhuo Limited stands at -0.34. Equity return is now at value -2.70, with -1.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quhuo Limited (QH) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.