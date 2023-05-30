Quantum Corporation (QMCO): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.56. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Quantum Corporation (QMCO) is $3.92, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for QMCO is 100.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QMCO on May 30, 2023 was 154.14K shares.

QMCO) stock’s latest price update

Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 17.00 compared to its previous closing price of 1.00. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QMCO’s Market Performance

QMCO’s stock has risen by 12.50% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 21.86% and a quarterly rise of 4.46%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.05% for Quantum Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.00% for QMCO’s stock, with a -7.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QMCO Trading at 17.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.11%, as shares surge +19.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO rose by +12.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9845. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw 7.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Cabrera Brian E, who sale 30,915 shares at the price of $0.95 back on May 02. After this action, Cabrera Brian E now owns 244,046 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $29,372 using the latest closing price.

Cabrera Brian E, the SVP Chief Admin Ofcr & Secy of Quantum Corporation, sale 863 shares at $1.39 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Cabrera Brian E is holding 274,961 shares at $1,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.48 for the present operating margin

+39.44 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -8.66. Equity return is now at value 37.00, with -15.00 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.23 and the total asset turnover is 1.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.92.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.