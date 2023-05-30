Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Shares Up...

Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) has surged by 1.05 when compared to previous closing price of 0.06, but the company has seen a -2.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: PBTS) Right Now?

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

The average price predicted for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) by analysts is $7.00, The public float for PBTS is 833.86M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.72% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PBTS was 16.74M shares.

PBTS’s Market Performance

PBTS stock saw an increase of -2.85% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.41% and a quarterly increase of -33.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 20.77% for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.61% for PBTS stock, with a simple moving average of -83.03% for the last 200 days.

PBTS Trading at -26.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PBTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 20.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.40%, as shares sank -17.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PBTS fell by -2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.0629. In addition, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. saw -42.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PBTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -191.73 for the present operating margin
  • +35.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. stands at -205.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.13.

Conclusion

To sum up, Powerbridge Technologies Co. Ltd. (PBTS) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

Navigation

Newsletter

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free.

© 2021 All rights reserved​