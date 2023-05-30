Pinterest Inc. (PINS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.99. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pinterest Inc. (PINS) by analysts is $28.33, which is $4.36 above the current market price. The public float for PINS is 582.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PINS was 11.87M shares.

PINS) stock’s latest price update

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE: PINS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.06 compared to its previous closing price of 23.74. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.74% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/06/23 that Pinterest Is Staging a Turnaround. Why the Stock Is a Buy.

PINS’s Market Performance

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has experienced a 6.74% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -11.15% drop in the past month, and a -3.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for PINS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 9.53% for PINS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.39% for the last 200 days.

PINS Trading at -4.50% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PINS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares surge +5.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PINS rose by +6.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.18. In addition, Pinterest Inc. saw -0.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PINS starting from Gavini Naveen, who sale 11,185 shares at the price of $21.29 back on May 12. After this action, Gavini Naveen now owns 339,322 shares of Pinterest Inc., valued at $238,164 using the latest closing price.

JORDAN JEFFREY D, the Director of Pinterest Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $23.04 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that JORDAN JEFFREY D is holding 186,715 shares at $115,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PINS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.29 for the present operating margin

+75.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pinterest Inc. stands at -3.43. The total capital return value is set at -2.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.86. Equity return is now at value -9.50, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Pinterest Inc. (PINS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.52. Total debt to assets is 5.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pinterest Inc. (PINS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.