Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 1.08.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PIRS is 67.07M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.75% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PIRS on May 30, 2023 was 645.47K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PIRS) stock’s latest price update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PIRS)’s stock price has dropped by -8.54 in relation to previous closing price of 0.82. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -8.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

PIRS’s Market Performance

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has experienced a -8.42% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.11% drop in the past month, and a -50.00% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.38% for PIRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.43% for PIRS’s stock, with a -36.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PIRS Trading at -18.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.02%, as shares sank -0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -46.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS fell by -8.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8371. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -27.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-167.84 for the present operating margin

+89.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -128.47. Equity return is now at value -133.90, with -42.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PIRS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.