Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The public float for PLTR is 1.75B, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.03% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of PLTR was 46.20M shares.

PLTR) stock’s latest price update

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR)’s stock price has surge by 6.31relation to previous closing price of 12.84. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 16.57% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 05/08/23 that Palantir Tops Estimates. It’s Making a Huge AI Push.

PLTR’s Market Performance

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen a 16.57% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 74.55% gain in the past month and a 69.99% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.65% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 40.49% for PLTR’s stock, with a 69.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PLTR Trading at 54.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.71% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.47%, as shares surge +76.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +71.05% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +16.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.01. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc. saw 112.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Glazer David A., who sale 201,592 shares at the price of $12.15 back on May 24. After this action, Glazer David A. now owns 756,724 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc., valued at $2,449,907 using the latest closing price.

Taylor Ryan D., the of Palantir Technologies Inc., sale 29,887 shares at $12.15 during a trade that took place back on May 24, which means that Taylor Ryan D. is holding 124,283 shares at $363,211 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Equity return is now at value -10.20, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.