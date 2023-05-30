PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) is above average at 11.55x. The 36-month beta value for PAGS is also noteworthy at 1.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PAGS is $64.79, which is $2.28 above than the current price. The public float for PAGS is 194.70M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.21% of that float. The average trading volume of PAGS on May 30, 2023 was 3.99M shares.

PAGS) stock’s latest price update

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE: PAGS) has seen a decline in its stock price by -13.86 in relation to its previous close of 12.12. However, the company has experienced a -15.40% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PAGS’s Market Performance

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has experienced a -15.40% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.48% rise in the past month, and a 20.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.79% for PAGS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.00% for PAGS stock, with a simple moving average of -6.20% for the last 200 days.

PAGS Trading at 7.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +6.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAGS fell by -15.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.50. In addition, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. saw 19.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PAGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.47 for the present operating margin

+50.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for PagSeguro Digital Ltd. stands at +9.93. Equity return is now at value 13.30, with 3.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.34.

Conclusion

In summary, PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (PAGS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.