Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) Stock Observes -60.85% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a 29.24% gain in the past month, and a 8.74% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.18% for PGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.45% for PGY’s stock, with a -60.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PGY is $1.82, which is $0.7 above than the current price. The public float for PGY is 392.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.87% of that float. The average trading volume of PGY on May 30, 2023 was 1.97M shares.

The stock price of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PGY) has dropped by -0.88 compared to previous close of 1.13.

PGY Trading at 18.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares surge +35.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGY rose by +0.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -94.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9294. In addition, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. saw -9.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.96 for the present operating margin

+34.19 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pagaya Technologies Ltd. stands at -44.11. The total capital return value is set at -41.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -58.84.

Based on Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY), the company’s capital structure generated 38.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.72. Total debt to assets is 20.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 18.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for the company is 14.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.28.

Conclusion

In summary, Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (PGY) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.