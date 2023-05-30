PacWest Bancorp (PACW) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38.

The public float for PACW is 115.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 24.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACW on May 30, 2023 was 30.67M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

PACW) stock’s latest price update

The stock of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) has increased by 4.41 when compared to last closing price of 6.81. Despite this, the company has experienced a 24.08% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/23/23 that PacWest Sells Real-Estate Lending Unit

PACW’s Market Performance

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has seen a 24.08% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -34.47% decline in the past month and a -74.55% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.12% for PACW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.84% for PACW’s stock, with a -66.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PACW Trading at -17.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.23%, as shares sank -29.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACW rose by +24.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.04. In addition, PacWest Bancorp saw -69.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACW starting from EGGEMEYER JOHN M III, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $15.33 back on Mar 10. After this action, EGGEMEYER JOHN M III now owns 28,500 shares of PacWest Bancorp, valued at $383,250 using the latest closing price.

WAGNER MATTHEW P, the EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN of PacWest Bancorp, purchase 13,885 shares at $21.12 during a trade that took place back on Mar 10, which means that WAGNER MATTHEW P is holding 33,885 shares at $293,251 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.85 for the present operating margin

The net margin for PacWest Bancorp stands at +25.41. The total capital return value is set at 10.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.41. Equity return is now at value -29.50, with -2.20 for asset returns.

Based on PacWest Bancorp (PACW), the company’s capital structure generated 70.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.30. Total debt to assets is 6.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 28.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 14.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.86, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

To put it simply, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.