Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) has increased by 1.72 when compared to last closing price of 2.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.07% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/23/23 that Opendoor Posts Heavy Losses After Losing Money on Home Sales

Is It Worth Investing in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: OPEN) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) is $2.57, which is $0.48 above the current market price. The public float for OPEN is 537.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.76% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPEN on May 30, 2023 was 22.71M shares.

OPEN’s Market Performance

OPEN stock saw an increase of -2.07% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 82.95% and a quarterly increase of 63.89%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.21% for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.62% for OPEN stock, with a simple moving average of 2.07% for the last 200 days.

OPEN Trading at 33.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.29%, as shares surge +71.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +41.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPEN fell by -2.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.06. In addition, Opendoor Technologies Inc. saw 103.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPEN starting from Wu Eric Chung-Wei, who sale 49,082 shares at the price of $1.94 back on May 15. After this action, Wu Eric Chung-Wei now owns 30,630,676 shares of Opendoor Technologies Inc., valued at $95,303 using the latest closing price.

Schwartz Christina, the of Opendoor Technologies Inc., sale 3,456 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Apr 18, which means that Schwartz Christina is holding 753,771 shares at $5,729 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.47 for the present operating margin

+4.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Opendoor Technologies Inc. stands at -8.69. The total capital return value is set at -10.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.51. Equity return is now at value -99.40, with -18.70 for asset returns.

Based on Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), the company’s capital structure generated 497.24 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 83.26. Total debt to assets is 81.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 369.89. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 61.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 273.11 and the total asset turnover is 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.