Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) has increased by 9.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.20.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncorus Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCR) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) is $1.50, The public float for ONCR is 23.66M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.67% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ONCR on May 30, 2023 was 85.03K shares.

ONCR’s Market Performance

ONCR stock saw a decrease of -28.65% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -33.42% and a quarterly a decrease of -43.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.54% for Oncorus Inc. (ONCR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.66% for ONCR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -62.12% for the last 200 days.

ONCR Trading at -31.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.89%, as shares sank -33.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCR fell by -28.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3024. In addition, Oncorus Inc. saw -13.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ONCR starting from Flynn James E, who sale 138,872 shares at the price of $0.27 back on Dec 30. After this action, Flynn James E now owns 284,697 shares of Oncorus Inc., valued at $37,495 using the latest closing price.

Flynn James E, the Possible Member of 10% Group of Oncorus Inc., sale 141,753 shares at $0.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 29, which means that Flynn James E is holding 299,917 shares at $36,856 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCR

Equity return is now at value -86.50, with -45.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Oncorus Inc. (ONCR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.