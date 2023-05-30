Home  »  Hot Stocks   »  Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock Observes 17.8...

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) Stock Observes 17.82% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has seen a 0.57% increase in the past week, with a 34.65% gain in the past month, and a 15.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.56% for ONCY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.40% for ONCY’s stock, with a 17.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ONCY is also noteworthy at 2.02.

The public float for ONCY is 58.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.27% of that float. The average trading volume of ONCY on May 30, 2023 was 199.95K shares.

ONCY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: ONCY) has dropped by -18.98 compared to previous close of 2.16. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ONCY Trading at 25.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ONCY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.91%, as shares surge +19.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ONCY rose by +0.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7070. In addition, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. saw 7.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ONCY

Equity return is now at value -87.90, with -64.50 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

