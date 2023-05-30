Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY): A Technical Analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is $69.00, which is $12.36 above the current market price. The public float for OXY is 897.42M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.35% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OXY on May 30, 2023 was 13.39M shares.

OXY) stock’s latest price update

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY)’s stock price has soared by 0.22 in relation to previous closing price of 58.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.32% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/10/23 that Occidental Makes a Billion-Dollar Climate Moonshot—So It Can Keep Pumping Oil

OXY’s Market Performance

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has experienced a -0.32% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.71% drop in the past month, and a -0.03% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for OXY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.25% for OXY’s stock, with a simple moving average of -8.68% for the last 200 days.

OXY Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OXY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares sank -4.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OXY fell by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.96. In addition, Occidental Petroleum Corporation saw -6.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OXY starting from BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, who purchase 1,217,945 shares at the price of $58.11 back on May 18. After this action, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC now owns 217,330,133 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, valued at $70,780,143 using the latest closing price.

BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, the 10% Owner of Occidental Petroleum Corporation, purchase 614,020 shares at $58.66 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC is holding 216,112,188 shares at $36,018,229 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OXY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.64 for the present operating margin

+47.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Occidental Petroleum Corporation stands at +36.47. The total capital return value is set at 26.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.24. Equity return is now at value 45.30, with 12.10 for asset returns.

Based on Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY), the company’s capital structure generated 69.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.84. Total debt to assets is 27.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.97.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.