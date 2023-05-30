Home  »  Companies   »  Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock Price a...

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a "buy," 0 as "overweight," 0 as "hold," and 0 as "sell."

The public float for NVOS is 11.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.07% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NVOS was 20.54M shares.

NVOS stock's latest price update

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS’s stock has fallen by -11.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.57% and a quarterly rise of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.84% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for NVOS’s stock, with a -69.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1521. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -81.67 for the present operating margin
  • +17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

NewsHeater is specialized on the investments in tech sphere. Its specialists are interested in stocks that have been undervalued by different reasons. They are trying to find them, count their potential and bring them to their clients.

