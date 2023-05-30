Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of -0.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for NVOS is 11.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 35.07% of that float. On May 30, 2023, the average trading volume of NVOS was 20.54M shares.

NVOS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS) has increased by 1.19 when compared to last closing price of 0.13. Despite this, the company has experienced a -11.92% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

NVOS’s Market Performance

NVOS’s stock has fallen by -11.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.57% and a quarterly rise of 17.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.84% for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.09% for NVOS’s stock, with a -69.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVOS Trading at 4.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.48%, as shares surge +13.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVOS fell by -11.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1521. In addition, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. saw -32.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for NVOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-81.67 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. stands at -279.86. Equity return is now at value -84.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

To sum up, Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NVOS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.