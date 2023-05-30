NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

In the past week, NEE stock has gone down by -0.75%, with a monthly decline of -2.54% and a quarterly surge of 2.87%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.74% for NextEra Energy Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for NEE’s stock, with a -7.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) Right Now?

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NEE is 0.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for NEE is 1.98B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.74% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NEE on May 30, 2023 was 7.31M shares.

NEE) stock’s latest price update

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE: NEE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.72 compared to its previous closing price of 73.39. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/11/23 that Biden’s EPA proposes first-ever restrictions on greenhouse gases from power plants

NEE Trading at -3.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares sank -3.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEE fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.52. In addition, NextEra Energy Inc. saw -11.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEE starting from HACHIGIAN KIRK S, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $70.00 back on Mar 01. After this action, HACHIGIAN KIRK S now owns 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy Inc., valued at $700,000 using the latest closing price.

Pimentel Armando Jr, the Director, Pres & CEO of Sub of NextEra Energy Inc., purchase 13,200 shares at $75.44 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Pimentel Armando Jr is holding 129,230 shares at $995,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.59 for the present operating margin

+42.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for NextEra Energy Inc. stands at +15.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.52. Equity return is now at value 17.00, with 4.20 for asset returns.

Based on NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE), the company’s capital structure generated 166.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 41.13, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.51.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.