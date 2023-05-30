Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS)’s stock price has gone rise by 13.01 in comparison to its previous close of 7.53, however, the company has experienced a 0.12% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: NVTS) Right Now?

The average price estimated by analysts for NVTS is $9.63, which is $1.11 above than the current price. The public float for NVTS is 96.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.82% of that float. The average trading volume of NVTS on May 30, 2023 was 2.07M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NVTS’s Market Performance

NVTS stock saw an increase of 0.12% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 61.17% and a quarterly increase of 31.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.08% for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.52% for NVTS’s stock, with a 56.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NVTS Trading at 25.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.19%, as shares surge +59.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVTS rose by +0.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation saw 142.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NVTS starting from Singh Ranbir, who sale 1,556 shares at the price of $6.55 back on Mar 17. After this action, Singh Ranbir now owns 2,752 shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, valued at $10,192 using the latest closing price.

Sheridan Eugene, the President & CEO of Navitas Semiconductor Corporation, sale 38,521 shares at $6.30 during a trade that took place back on Mar 15, which means that Sheridan Eugene is holding 2,214,083 shares at $242,682 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NVTS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-317.74 for the present operating margin

+11.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Navitas Semiconductor Corporation stands at +198.46. The total capital return value is set at -51.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 32.79. Equity return is now at value -20.10, with -17.20 for asset returns.

Based on Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.69. Total debt to assets is 1.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.98.

Conclusion

In summary, Navitas Semiconductor Corporation (NVTS) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.