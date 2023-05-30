Navigating the Volatility of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s (CRDO) Stock

In the past week, CRDO stock has gone up by 34.51%, with a monthly gain of 64.11% and a quarterly surge of 32.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.90%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.73% for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 54.28% for CRDO’s stock, with a 12.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

The public float for CRDO is 105.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRDO on May 30, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

CRDO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has increased by 14.52 when compared to last closing price of 11.98.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 34.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CRDO Trading at 56.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.90%, as shares surge +69.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +66.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +34.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.17. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 3.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 240,000 shares at the price of $10.51 back on May 22. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 400,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $2,523,216 using the latest closing price.

Brennan William Joseph, the Pres & Chief Executive Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 24,446 shares at $9.95 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Brennan William Joseph is holding 225,554 shares at $243,123 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.69 for the present operating margin

+60.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -20.83. The total capital return value is set at -7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.02. Equity return is now at value -1.70, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.89. Total debt to assets is 4.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 12.54.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.