Navigating the Volatility of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation’s (ADMP) Stock

In the past week, ADMP stock has gone down by -40.86%, with a monthly decline of -63.36% and a quarterly plunge of -88.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 17.90% for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -55.64% for ADMP’s stock, with a -83.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.25. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) is $105.00, The public float for ADMP is 2.47M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADMP on May 30, 2023 was 40.35K shares.

ADMP) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) has decreased by -17.20 when compared to last closing price of 2.50.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -40.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ADMP Trading at -66.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.87%, as shares sank -64.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADMP fell by -40.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.48. In addition, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation saw -82.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ADMP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-526.88 for the present operating margin

-60.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation stands at -550.86. The total capital return value is set at -190.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -204.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.